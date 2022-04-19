Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions signs undefeated Ashton Sylve

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions have announced that they've signed Ashton Sylve.

'The Problem Child' started his own promotional stable in August 2021, prior to his first fight with Tyron Woodley. Prior to his second showdown with 'The Chosen One', he announced his first signing, his friend and training partner Amanda Serrano.

Since that signing, he's been busy working with the Puerto Rican. He notably helped arrange the superfight between women's champions Serrano and Katie Taylor. Last month, he also signed YouTuber-turned-boxer Alex Wassabi to his stable.

Now, Most Valuable Promotions have their next big signing. Paul announced to ESPN that he's signed the undefeated Ashton Sylve. 'H20' is just 18 years old and is already sitting at a 6-0 professional record.

Paul, 25, seems to believe that Sylve could be a future star in boxing. Speaking about the signing, Paul said:

"We believe Ashton has that talent, that flashiness, that style, that knockout power, that charisma to really be a massive, massive superstar and one of the next highest-paid boxers in the game in a very small and short amount of time."

See Jake Paul's post about signing Ashton Sylve below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul We signed the #1 boxing prospect and recruit @Ashtonsylveh2o to @MostVpromotions welcome to the team. We're beyond excited for this journey as Ashton is just 18 years old, turned pro at 16, is 7-0 with 7 KO's and will be the next big PPV star in the sport.

Jake Paul speaks about his future as a boxing promoter

While Jake Paul is an undefeated professional boxer, he's well aware that it won't last forever.

'The Problem Child' has previously spoken about potentially retiring when he hits 10-0. While having also shown an interest in fighting in MMA, and especially the UFC, his time as a boxer is likely closer to the end than the beginning.

With that in mind, Paul created his promotional stable as a way to get his fans into boxing. In that same ESPN interview, the YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed that he'll likely be involved in the sport far longer as a promoter than a competitor:

"This is just the start with what I'm gonna accomplish. I'll be in boxing the rest of my life, so people gotta get used to me. I'll be a promoter probably for way longer than I'll be a boxer. This is what it's about. I wanted to bring my fanbase that was a digital fanbase. ... Now there's 60 million of them who are boxing fans. Boxing helped change me. I owe everything to boxing. And I just want to continue to make it a better place."

See Jake Paul's interview below:

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jake Paul has signed a new fighter to his Most Valuable Promotions team: top teen boxing prospect Ashton Sylve.

