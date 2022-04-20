Jake Paul takes a dig at Tommy Fury; calls his fights "snoozefests"

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury reached a crescendo late last year when their scheduled fight fell apart after Fury withdrew due to health issues. Paul has subsequently taken multiple jibes at Fury, including one in his latest ESPN interview.

Fury is the younger half-brother of boxing heavyweight great Tyson Fury and the son of boxer-turned-coach John Fury. Speaking of which, Paul claims that ‘TNT’s older brother and father do a better job than him when it comes to promoting his fights.

Jake Paul is expected to return to the ring in August. However, his next opponent is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, Fury is set to fight Daniel Bocianski on April 23. In his most recent interview with ESPN MMA, Paul sounded off on Fury:

“Hopefully, he does something that is exciting. Hopefully, he wins in a violent way and knocks someone out because all of his fights are snoozefests. And as of now, he’s not good at promoting fights. No one really even knows about the [Fury vs. Bocianski] fight other than me talking about it."

"So, he’s terrible at promoting. And because of that it’s just not good business. His brother [Tyson Fury] promotes the fight more than he does. His dad [John Fury] promotes the fight more than he does. So, he really has to do something to make me interested in that fight again.”

Watch Jake Paul’s ESPN MMA interview in the video below:

Michael Bisping on what Jake Paul has to do if he wants the world to take him seriously

Jake Paul’s recently-disclosed six-name hitlist includes Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Tommy Fury, and Sonny Bill Williams as potential opponents for his next boxing match. Taking to his Believe You Me YouTube channel, Bisping addressed this and explained that Paul has a huge size advantage over Mayweather and De La Hoya.

He noted that De La Hoya hasn’t competed for 14 years. As for himself, Silva, Mayweather, and De La Hoya, Bisping insinuated that they’re all past their athletic prime.

‘The Count’ advised Paul to fight Tommy Fury, who is around the same size and age as him. He also suggested that Paul was bluffing about wanting to fight Williams, as the latter’s relatively young and a heavyweight. Bisping said:

"Listen, you wanna fight me; all good, couldn’t care less. But I’m just giving you a bit of advice as a man, as a boxer, as a fighter; more importantly as a man – If you wanna get taken seriously, man, pick on people your own size and not people that have been retired for 14 f**king years. That’s hilarious.”

Edited by Phil Dillon