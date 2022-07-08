"He wears one-piece f*** athletic suits like Floyd Mayweather" - Jake Paul rips Tommy Fury apart for missing the fight in the USA 

Jake Paul recently appeared on the FLAGRANT podcast hosted by Andrew Schultz and discussed the fall-through of his fight with Tommy Fury.

'TNT' went on social media stating that he has been barred from entering the United States by Homeland Security ahead of the first press conference that was scheduled to promote Paul vs. Fury. Paul then responded on social media, stating he was giving him two days to get to the embassy and sort the issue out or the fight would be off:

"All he has to do is go to the embassy, talk to them, and they will give him his visa so that he can come over here and fight me."

Paul added that he hasn't seen any willingness on Fury's side of things to rectify the situation to make the fight happen, and believes that Fury was just looking for a way out of the bout.

He went on to further discredit Fury by stating that he didn't believe 'TNT' had even gone to the airport, considering that he hasn't seen any photos or videos circling the internet:

"He's a superstar over there. He wears f*cking one-piece athletic suits like Floyd Mayweather looking like a f*cking idiot. Like super stand out, they're going to be like, 'That's Tommy Fury, blood mate,' and take f*cking pictures. There's no pictures."

With Tommy Fury now out, Jake Paul will be facing Hasim Rahman Jr. on short notice.

Jake Paul vS. Hasim Rahman Jr.

With Tommy Fury out of the August 6th clash with Jake Paul, a short notice opponent has been found in Hasim Rahman Jr.

Paul spoke with ESPN about the change-up and discussed his choice on picking Rahman Jr. as his next match.

Unlike 'The Problem Child's past opponents who've gained notoriety outside of the ring, Rahman Jr. is strictly a boxer. He does not have the same level of fame or draw that names like Tommy Fury or Tyron Woodley do.

Paul explained that his reasoning behind choosing Rahman Jr., son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman Sr., was that he has always wanted to fight a professional boxer since his spectacular knockout of Tyron Woodley. He stated that it is something he has wanted to check off of his list and be able to show people that he is capable of hanging in the ring and knocking out a professional boxer.

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. do have some history, as they have sparred together before.

