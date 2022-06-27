Watch: Tyson Fury details what would happen if Tommy Fury can't beat Jake Paul

Tyson Fury believes if Tommy Fury loses to Jake Paul later this year, he doesn't deserve to get paid.

'TNT' is set to face 'The Problem Child' this August at Madison Square Garden. This is the second time that the two stars have been booked for a face-off. They were originally set to fight in December 2021, but Fury pulled out weeks before the fight.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer faced Tyron Woodley in a rematch and viciously knocked out 'The Chosen One' in round six to claim the victory. He's now been re-booked against Fury.

Ahead of the contest, a lot of the focus has been on not just Tommy, but the entire Fury family. His brother Tyson is the WBC heavyweight champion and one of the faces of boxing. While not as significant, his father, John, is a famed boxing trainer as well.

Due to the success of the family, there's a lot of pressure on Tommy to win the bout against Paul. Now, in an interview with IFL TV, 'The Gypsy King' has discussed his brother's fight with the YouTuber. Tyson feels that if his brother can't defeat Jake Paul, his payday was a waste.

He said:

"If Tommy goes over, and he can't beat Jake Paul, well, let's just say he got paid millions of dollars for nothing, because he didn't deserve it. It's fair to say isn't it? And, he would have never won any type of belt in England or any central area, or anything, ever, if he can't beat Jake Paul."

Watch Tyson Fury's interview with IFL TV below:

Tyson Fury bets $1 million dollars against Jake Paul

Despite his comments, Tyson Fury is confident his brother will defeat Jake Paul.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' are close to betting odds for their New York showdown this August. It seems that Tyson is planning on getting a payday out of close odds. The WBC heavyweight champion seems intent on betting on Tommy to win.

In an interview with IFL TV, 'The Gyspy King' picked his brother to defeat Jake Paul. Previewing the fight and discussing his intent to bet money on Tommy, he said:

"So, I'm backing Tommy. I'll put my money where my mouth is, and I'll go a hundred grand with anybody and put it on Tommy. That's it, that's how I feel about it."

For his part, Jake Paul later responded to the news on social media. 'The Problem Child' offered $1 million, blasting the heavyweight champion's bet of a hundred grand. He then called upon the Brit to accept the bet.

Hours later, Tyson Fury accepted the bet, putting $1 million on his brother to defeat Paul. Like most fights involving the YouTuber, there's now added stakes to the matchup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far