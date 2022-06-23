What are the current odds for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury? 

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury look set to finally clash after more than a year of going back and forth on social media. Paul and Fury are both boxing novices who have made their names outside of the sport.

Tommy Fury is once again the betting favorite for the fight.Fury is the brother of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. Tommy is often regarded as having a stronger boxing acumen than Paul due to his family connections. Fury is therefore priced at –200 (1/2) for the fight where as Jake Paul is +100 (6/4).

Tommy Fury’s claim to fame came on the reality TV show Love Island, where Fury finished as a runner-up. He is 8-0 as a professional boxer and has fought a series of journeymen thus far. ‘TNT’ has recorded four stoppages in his eight bouts.

Jake Paul made his name through YouTube as well as his TV work where he was a cast member of Disney Channel show 'Bizaardvark'. ‘The Problem Child’ is 5-0 as a professional and has stopped all of his opponents. Paul went the distance with Tyron Woodley in their first fight, but knocked him out in the rematch. All of Paul’s opponents have come from outside of boxing so far.

The fight, which was scheduled to take place on August 6, appeared to fall through. Paul posted a tweet wherein he called out Tommy Fury and accused him of pulling out of the fight.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. https://t.co/JZFh6VAiGo

Paul gave Fury an ultimatum and claimed that he would not speak to Fury again if he did not respond.

Fury responded by saying the fight is still on:

Tommy Fury @tommytntfury twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this. https://t.co/JZFh6VAiGo The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bullshit. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk - who needs who The fight is on. August 6th. Forget a team or any other bullshit. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk - who needs who 😂 twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to fight once before

The two social media personalities were supposed to clash in December 2021. ‘TNT’ fought on the undercard of Paul’s first bout with Tyron Woodley, with the plan being for both fighters to fight each other next. A fight deal was signed and press conferences took place to promote the bout.

Watch Paul and Fury clash at a press conference:

Fury pulled out of the fight citing a bacterial infection and a broken rib. Paul mocked his rival and accused him of ducking him. Instead, Paul fought Woodley in a rematch on the same date.

