"No funny business while the fight is on" - Jamel Herring posts hilarious video while watching Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook

Jamel Herring posted a comical video of himself sitting down to watch the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight. In the video, he demonstrates what would happen to anyone who tries to break in while he is watching the fight. He captioned the video, saying:

"Please no funny business while the fight is on. #khanvsbrook"

Take a look at the video:

Jamel Herring @JamelHerring

#khanvsbrook Please no funny business while the fight is on. Please no funny business while the fight is on. #khanvsbrook https://t.co/brpximAKVo

In the video, Herring comfortably sits on his recliner watching the match when he 'hears someone breaking in'. He gets out of his chair and goes to the kitchen to grab a pistol. He then walks up the stairs to the beat of 'Sweet Caroline', opens the door and 'shoots' three bullets to the beat of the song. The video has almost fifty thousand views at the moment.

Fans loved seeing this side of Herring as he enjoys his time off from boxing while watching other fighters duke it out in the ring. Herring last fought against Shakur Stevenson in October last year. In a fight that many considered a passing of the torch, Stevenson put on a show against the veteran champion.

In a one-sided show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Stevenson won via TKO in the tenth round. Since then, Herring has contemplated retiring for good, although he has not officially confirmed his retirement yet.

Jamel Herring congratulates Kell Brook on his win over Amir Khan

Jamel Herring was watching the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook grudge match very closely. He kept giving his fans updates on Twitter throughout the fight, analyzing both fighters. After the fight, 'Semper Fi' congratulated Kell Brook on his win:

"Grudge match chapter closed. Congrats @SpecialKBrook on your victory. @amirkingkhan hold your head up, brother. @trboxing #KhanBrook"

Take a look at the tweet:

Kell Brook put on a dominant display against his fellow Brit. It was a one-sided affair that ended in a sixth-round knockout of Amir Khan. For six gruelling rounds, Brook beat Khan up while hardly absorbing any damage from him. Brook is now looking to potentially move on to even bigger fights.

