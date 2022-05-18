"One of the best fighters in the world" - Jaron Ennis garners high praise from Floyd Mayweather

Leonard Ellerbe recently spoke glowingly about Jaron Ennis at a media workout for Davis-Romero. Ellerbe also revealed that Floyd Mayweather is a huge fan of Ennis.

In a conversation with Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather reportedly said:

"Who the f**k is this boots guy ? That motherfu**er can fight his ass off. He right now is one of the best fighters in the world without a belt."

Ellerbe revealed that he would love to sign Jaron Ennis:

"What I love about boots is that he is my kind of guy. His work ethic is crazy. He don’t smoke he don’t drink. His focus is this sh*t write here. He is not chasing them broads. He is focused on his career I would love to work a guy like that. If ‘Boots’ Ennis signs with Mayweather promotions I can guarantee the fights he is looking to get, he’ll get and hell make a bunch of fu**ing money doing it too."

Watch the interview here:

Jaron Ennis is seen by many as the future of boxing

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has had a promising start to his career so far. ‘Boots’ is unbeaten in his 29 professional fights, with 27 KOs along the way. The stunning amount of stoppages means that Ennis possesses a 90% KO Ratio.

The achievements of Jaron Ennis so far have resulted in him being highly ranked by all four major sanctioning bodies. Ennis is the highest-ranked fighter with the IBF. In addition, Boots is No.4 with the WBC and No.2 with the WBO and WBA. Essentially, this means Ennis is in a position to potentially challenge for any World Welterweight Titles.

As well as his position with the sanctioning bodies, Ennis is also aligned with the PBC. WBA, WBC, and IBF World Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. is also promoted by PBC. WBO World Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford recentlymoved to the PBC to facilitate a unification bout with Spence.

After Ennis knocked out Custio Clayton (19-0-1) in his last fight, he called out Errol Spence Jr:

“Anybody can get it. I’m the IBF No.1 contender and I think Mr. Big fish is here himself. Let’s go fishing.”

Watch Ennis KO Custio Clayton and call out Spence:

Edited by John Cunningham