"World Title next!" - Jason Moloney makes statement after stopping Aston Palicte

Jason Moloney stopped Aston Palicte in the third round on Saturday night. He claimed the vacant WBO International Bantamweight Title and retained his WBC Silver Bantamweight Title.

Moloney has a record of 23-2. His only losses have come to Emmanuel Rodríguez and Naoya Inoue. The Australian fighter made a statement on Twitter today about the fight:

"WBO International Champion WBC Silver Champion WHAT A DAY!!!!! It felt so good to be back fighting in Melbourne! Walking out to that crowd is something I’ll never forget! A massive thank you to @trboxing and @loudibella for the huge opportunity! World Title next!"

The top active fighters in Moloney's division include Inoue, Rodriguez, Nonito Donaire, and John Riel Casimero. The recognized world titles are currently held by Inoue, Donaire, Paul Butler, and Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte: Recap

Jason Moloney and Aston Palicte fought on the undercard of the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney bout on June 5. The fight took place in Melbourne, Australia, where Moloney was born. As a result, he was fighting in front of a hometown crowd.

Moloney was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Joshua Greer Jr. in August 2021. Palicte was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Roland Jay Biendima in October of the same year. He had a record of 28-4-1 going into the bout. He has been in the ring with fighters such as Kazuto Ioka, Junior Granados, and Donnie Nietes.

Before the stoppage, Jason Moloney and Palicte traded shots in the pocket. They maintained high guards and threw combinations to the body and head. In the first round, Moloney himself was caught with a sharp uppercut and appeared hurt. With less than a minute left in the third round, the Australian landed a sharp right and dropped the Filipino fighter.

After getting to his feet, Palicte was forced back to the ropes with a flurry of punches. The referee jumped in to stop the fight as Palicte stumbled and fell to the canvas for a second time.

