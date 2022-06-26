Jermall Charlo explains why Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez, and Jaimie Munguia are not fighting him

Jermall Charlo has given an explanation as to why Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez, and Jamie Munguia have not fought him. Charlo was speculated to fight all three boxers in the past but these bouts have not materialised.

The 'Hit Man' is coming off an impressive 12-round decision against Juan Macias Montiel at the Toyota Center in Houston. Despite holding the WBC Middleweight Championship since 2019, Charlo is yet to land a lucrative fight against a world class opponent.

Here's what Jermall Charlo said in an interview with Brian Custer:

"Canelo turned the opportunity down, Munguia went with his guys. Benavidez don't have nothing to offer, he don't have no belt or nothing and it was like me moving outside of my weight class when I could be fighting for my belt. Why not do it in the city of Houston? The circumstances probably evened out."

Watch the video here:

Following Canelo Alvarez becoming undisputed champion at 168lbs, there was much speculation that he would fight Charlo. However, Canelo decided to take on Dmitry Bivol instead in a bid to take over the Light Heavyweight division.

Munguia fought a fairly unknown opponent in Jimmy Kelly earlier this month, winning via 5th round knockout. Meanwhile, Benavidez took on David Lemieux back on May 21 and stopped the former middleweight world champion in three rounds.

Could Jermall Charlo fight Canelo Alvarez in the future?

With Canelo Alvarez set to take on Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy fight on September 17 in Las Vegas, Charlo will not be fighting Alvarez any time soon.

The Mexican superstar has also made it clear that he intends to have a rematch with Bivol after suffering a shock defeat to the Russian back in May. Despite being the favourite, Canelo was dominated over 12 rounds and lost a convincing decision.

Nevertheless, if Jermall Charlo can capture a win over Benavidez, Caleb Plant, or Demetrius Andrade, it is more likely that Canelo will fight him in the future. Benavidez in particular is widely regarded as one of the best super middleweights in the world.

It remains to be seen if Charlo decides to move up to 168lbs to land bigger fights. The American's options at 160 lbs are quite limited and, at the age of 32, he needs to make the most of his prime.

