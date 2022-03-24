"I was in negotiations"- Jermall Charlo reveals why he didn't trash talk Canelo Alvarez on Mike Tyson's podcast

Jermall Charlo has revealed why he didn't trash talk Canelo Alvarez during his recent appearance on Mike Tyson's podcast.

Charlo has been trying to book a fight with the Mexican for a while now, however, he hasn't been able to rope in a bout against him thus far. Moreover, it doesn't look like Canelo Alvarez will be fighting 'Hitman' anytime soon. The same has led to the WBC Middleweight Champion trash-talking Alvarez on multiple occasions.

However, unlike his usual self, Jermall Charlo didn't have anything bad to say about the Mexican during his recent appearance on Mike Tyson's podcast. Instead, he gave him props for being the current pound-for-pound king.

During a recent interview with ESNEWS, Jermall Charlo revealed the reason for the same. As per the WBC Middleweight Champion, the podcast was shot months ago. At the time, he was in negotiations with Canelo Alvarez for a potential showdown inside the ring.

"I was in negotiations at that time, I couldn't say it," said Jermall Charlo.

Watch Jermall Charlo's full interview with ESNEWS below:

Canelo Alvarez shouldn't fight Dmitry Bivol claims Don King

Alvarez is set to return to the boxing ring on May 7th when he takes on Dmitry Bivol. The fight will mark the Mexican's attempt to become a world champion in five different weight classes as he moves up in weight to contest for the Light-Heavyweight Championship. However, the fight has recently started to come under fire.

It is worth noting that Dmitry Bivol is Russian and many have suggested that Bivol shouldn't be allowed to fight because of his country's invasion of Ukraine. Legendary boxing promoter Don King is amongst those and the 90-year-old has suggested that Alvarez is doing the "worst thing" by letting the fight happen.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Don King said:

"This is the worst thing that Canelo can do to himself. Canelo comes from Mexico, and celebrates Cinco de Mayo, which is about a fight for freedom on May 5th. How you gonna celebrate Cinco de Mayo for freedom on that day, but then you're giving [a fight] to hold back freedom? You can't do that."

Watch Don King's interview with FightHype below:

