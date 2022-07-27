Jermall Charlo wants to fight Demetrius Andrade or Gennadiy Golovkin next

Jermall Charlo has expressed that he would like to fight either Demetrius Andrade or Gennadiy Golovkin next.

Charlo is coming off a dominant 12-round decision victory over Juan Macias Montiel last June at the Toyota Center in Houston. 'Hit Man' is yet to register a victory against a marquee name.

With an undefeated record of 32-0, his most high-profile win was arguably when he fought Austin Trout in 2016 to retain his IBF Super Welterweight Championship.

One of Charlo's targets, Andrade, does not currently have a bout scheduled. 'Boo Boo' was meant to take on Zach Parker back on May 21 at Derby County's Pride Park. However, the former two-division world champion pulled out due to suffering a shoulder injury.

Now on the road to recovery, Jermall Charlo has made it clear that he wants Andrade next:

"I want to fight Andrade, Demetrius Andrade next. So y'all n***** stop talking s***. Y'all in the comments acting weird."

Andrade still holds the WBO Middleweight Championship whereas Charlo is the WBC Middleweight Champion. Therefore, the two Americans could clash in a unification fight in a bid to prove who is the top fighter at 160lbs.

However, Charlo is also open to fighting Golovkin next, who he doesn't believe deserves to fight Canelo Alvarez for a third time on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:

"GGG should not be fighting Canelo. Canelo already beat your ass, so fight me now. So I can at least get my clout up."

Jermall Charlo has previously called out Demetrius Andrade

This is not the first time Jermall Charlo has shown interest in fighting Andrade. In a past interview, the 'Hit Man' stated he would be open to a unification fight while describing 'Boo Boo' as a "horrible fighter":

"He got a belt, let's go get him... We going to clean up the division... I don't make the fights, I don't pick the fights. Whatever circumstances he in, I'm not in none of that. I'm a fighter, I don't have rights to make the sanctioned bouts and to make the commissioners of each belt and he fights on a different network. I'm not into all of that. I'm not gonna go back and forth with him but he's a horrible fighter."

It remains to be seen if Charlo and Andrade can finally come to an agreement. At the age of 34, Andrade is potentially approaching the twilight stages of his career. Meanwhile, Charlo is only slightly younger at 32 and many are wondering if he will ever reach his potential.

