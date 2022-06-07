Jermall Charlo takes aim at the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 - "Feed him to me"

In a quick interview with Fight Hype, Jermall Charlo gave his opinion on Alvarez vs. Golovkin 3. When asked who he had picked as the winner, Charlo stated:

"I want the winner. Whoever the winner is, feed him to me."

After the long awaited announcement of the trilogy closer, it was revealed that Alvarez vs. 'GGG' is taking place on September 17, 2022. In their first fight in 2017, it ended in a controversial draw. In their second bout in 2018, Alvarez escaped with the win, but not as convincingly as fans and fighters were expecting. Now, in their final fight, everyone will be eyeing for a chance to get at the winnner, including Jermall Charlo.

Known as 'Hitman' and 'The Future of Boxing', Charlo fights at light middleweight and middleweight. He has a record of 32-0, with 22 knockouts to his credit. He currently holds the WBC Middleweight Title and has made 4 title defenses so far. Some of his wins include Juan Macias Montiel, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Dennis Hogan, Brandon Adams, Matt Korobov, and Hugo Centeno Jr.

A bout between Charlo and Alvarez or Golovkin would be a superfight, and add a huge win to his record if he can beat the greats.

Jermall Charlo's next boxing match

Jermall Charlo's next fight was expected to happen on June 18, 2022 against Maciej Sulecki, but it has been postponed. As reported by CBS Boxing, Charlo suffered a back injury while training.

Sulecki, nicknamed 'Striczu', is a native of Warsaw, Poland, and fights at light middleweight, middleweight, and super middleweight. He has a record of 30-2, with 11 KOs. In his career, he has had one title shot in 2019 against Demetrius Andrade, which marked the second loss on his record. His only other loss came by Daniel Jacobs in 2018.

There has been no news about when the match will be rescheduled. However, according to the press release, the card will be given a new date after an assessment is made of when Charlo can return to training.

