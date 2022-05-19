Former champion Jessie Magdaleno returning to the ring

Jessie Magdaleno won the WBO Junior Featherweight Title after defeating Nonito Donaire in 2016. He successfully defended the title just once before losing it to Isaac Dogboe in 2018. Magdaleno had three more fights before stepping out of the ring in 2020.

Magdaleno spoke candidly in a recent interview with Boxing Scene, where he discussed his darkest moments. He even considered ending his own life at one point:

"Things got really low and I’m not too proud to say that I did consider it. It was a moment in time, but I’m just thankful that I realized I have a lot to live for and I have a wonderful wife and family and I feel blessed to come through the other side of it."

Magdaleno will return to the ring this Saturday to fight Edy Valencia in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was formerly locked into contracts with people who he believed did not have his best interests at heart but has managed to sever ties. He has a new management team and is now training out of Kevin Barry's gym in Las Vegas.

The bout with Valencia is expected to be the first of a series which will see the former champion move down his path to reclaim the world title at 126lbs.

Jessie Magdaleno vs. Edy Valencia

Jessie Magdaleno has a record of 28-1-0. His sole loss, and stoppage, was to Isaac Dogboe in 2018. Magdaleno has called the fight a blessing, as losing it allowed him to move up in weight class. He previously felt pressure to remain at 122lbs to avoid clashing with Oscar Valdez, who shared a trainer with him.

Since losing to Dogboe, Magdaleno has not had any major fights. Two of the three ended early due to disqualification or technical decision - Rafael Rivera cut Magdaleno with an accidental elbow and Yenifel Vicente was disqualified for low blows.

Boxing News @BoxingNewsED Former super-bantamweight champ Jessie Magdaleno to take Rafael Rivera: “I don’t take none of these guys lightly. Every opponent is difficult. He’s fought great fighters. I can’t overlook him because he’s here to put on a great show as well.” Former super-bantamweight champ Jessie Magdaleno to take Rafael Rivera: “I don’t take none of these guys lightly. Every opponent is difficult. He’s fought great fighters. I can’t overlook him because he’s here to put on a great show as well.” https://t.co/vBxtE11yE3

Edy Valencia has a record of 19-6-6. He is being treated as a tune-up fight for the returning fighter. Magdaleno said:

"If he goes the full eight rounds fine, if we get him out earlier great. All I want is to make a statement and to let everyone know there is some trouble coming at 126."

However, Magdaleno has also said that he will not take the southpaw lightly. Valencia, who fights out of Sinaloa, Mexico, is a good fighter. This bout is important if the former champion wants another shot at the crown.

