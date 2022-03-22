Watch: Oscar Valdez runs into a rattlesnake ahead of Shakur Stevenson bout 

Oscar Valdez wasn’t fazed when he came across a massive rattlesnake while taking a run in the streets, ahead of his fight on April 30. The WBC 130 lbs champion will take on WBO title-holder Shakur Stevenson in a fight that will likely see one of the champion's unbeaten records end.

Oscar Valdez has constantly showcased his training drills via social media. He has displayed his monstrous power, speed, and cardio practice all over the internet.

However, what became extremely surprising was the WBC Champion’s unexpected meet-up with a reptile on the streets. Valdez stopped running when he saw the rattlesnake. The champion filmed it and got up close to give his followers a better look at it.

Watch Oscar Valdez come across the rattlesnake below:

Valdez grabbed the WBC Super Featherweight Title in February 2021 and has defended the belt once. He is also on the brink of adding the WBO belt to his shoulder but it will be an extremely demanding task. ‘Fearless’ Stevenson isn’t a below-average opponent who will surrender easily.

He might just have 17 fights as a professional, but Shakur Stevenson is one of the deadliest threats in the super featherweight division right now. Valdez could possibly face the toughest test of his professional journey so far.

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson: Everything you need to know

The WBO-WBC Super Featherweight Title unification fight will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 30. Top Rank Promotions will host the card, and it seems the undercard fights are yet to be official. It’s safe to say that Top Rank has secured a stellar headliner capable of setting new records at the box office.

However, the event will clash with Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, a super fight which will be co-promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Jake Paul’s MVP on the same day. Both fights are of a big magnitude and could offer a tough time to the other from a financial perspective.

