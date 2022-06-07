 "I took his plans away from him" - Joe Smith Jr. recalls his KO win over Bernard Hopkins ahead of Artur Beterbiev fight

Joe Smith Jr. recalled his stunning knockout win over Bernard Hopkins in 2016 to capture the WBC International Light Heavyweight Championship. Smith landed a flurry of punches in the eighth round to send Hopkins tumbling out of the ring and 'The Executioner' was unable to beat the count.

Watch the fight highlights between Smith and Hopkins:

Since his upset victory over Hopkins, 'The Common Man' has experienced many ups and downs in his career. Smith Jr. went on to lose against Sullivan Barrera and Dmitry Bivol in convincing fashion.

However, the American is now on a four-fight winning streak, capturing the WBO Light Heavyweight Championship and claiming impressive wins over formidable contenders such as Jesse Hart, Eleider Alvarez, Maxim Vlasov and Steve Geffrard.

The former labourer will experience the biggest fight of his career when he faces the undefeated and hard-hitting Artur Beterbiev on June 18 in a bid to unify the WBC, IBF and WBO belts.

Here is what Smith said in a recent episode of 'Blood, Sweat and Tears: Beterbiev vs. Smith':

"He's seen something in me that he could capitalise on and you know, beat me. But I took his plans away from him."

Watch the full episode:

Can Joe Smith Jr. defeat Artur Beterbiev?

It is no secret that Joe Smith Jr. will be the clear underdog when he faces Beterbiev in 10 days time at the Madison Square Garden Theatre, New York. However, 'The Common Man' is widely seen as an overachiever and will have little to lose against the highly touted Canadian.

Apart from possessing devastating punching power, Beterviev is an esteemed amateur who captured a gold medal at the 2009 World Championships. Therefore, Smith Jr. will also need to find a way to keep up with the Russian-born boxer's IQ in the ring.

If the American has any advantage, it is youth. At the age of 32, Smith is five years younger than the 37-year-old Beterviev who has taken part in over 100 bouts, amateur and professional combined.

Regardless, 'The Common Man' will need to produce the best performance of his career if he is to beat the undefeated Canadian. The winner of Beterbiev-Smith could face Dmitry Bivol in late 2022 or 2023 for the undisputed crown.

