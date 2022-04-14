"I don't want him near my family" - John Fury bans David Haye from commentary for picking Whyte over Tyson Fury

David Haye recently picked Dillian Whyte to defeat Tyson Fury in their upcoming bout. John Fury, Tyson Fury's father, has since said that Haye is no longer welcome to commentate on the fight.

In a quote posted to Twitter, drawn from a radio interview with talkSport, Fury said:

"I've already made it quite clear to Frank Warren - he is not allowed to be commentating on my son's fight, otherwise there will be a problem. He's a hater, I don't want him near my family."

David Haye, a former Heavyweight and Cruiserweight Champion of the world, frequently provides broadcast commentary for boxing matches in the United Kingdom. He works as a pundit for BT Sport, who will be covering the bout. It is unclear whether or not John Fury has the influence at BT to make such a request.

John and Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is the current WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion of the world. His upcoming bout is a title defense against Dillian Whyte, the mandatory challenger.

Fury is a member of a well-known boxing family, which includes Tommy and Hughie Fury, as well as his father John Fury.

John Fury is a former professional boxer and bareknuckle boxer from Galway, Ireland. He is an Irish Traveler, a minority ethnic group in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Fury comes from a long line of bareknuckle fighters, including Bartley Gorman. Gorman was the most celebrated bareknuckle boxer in Great Britain and Ireland from 1972-1992. He was famously known as 'The King of the Gypsies'.

John Fury has been closely involved in his son's boxing career. His own professional boxing career stretched from 1987 to 1995. He has a record of 8-4-1. His most well-known opponents included Henry Akinwande and Adam Fogerty. Though his bareknuckle career was far more prolific, it does not have an official record. It is alleged that he has participated in hundreds of fights.

The Furys were the subject of a BT Sport documentary in 2021.

Check out the documentary on the Fury family here:

