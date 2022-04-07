"They're terrified of the Spartans" - John Fury dismisses Dillian Whyte's mind games

John Fury has a message for Dillian Whyte. 'The Body Snacther' has not been active in the promotion of his fight against Tyson Fury. Ever since the fight was announced, Whyte has been silent on social media and has not shown up for any promotional events such as press conferences.

In an interview with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, John Fury spoke about Whyte:

"I know they're terrified of the Spartans... But listen, we'll sell this show, it's a Tyson Fury show, forget them. I'm not even gonna mention his name, he's not worth mentioning. His team ain't worth mentioning. He's a mandatory, this is what mandatory's do and this is how mandatory's behave. But I've been in boxing a long time, never seen anything like this, mind games? The only thing I'm disappointed, [smashes hands together] I'm not going to be able to do that."

Frank Warren @frankwarren_tv 🥊 John Fury v Dillian Whyte Next Anyone? 🥊 John Fury v Dillian Whyte Next Anyone? https://t.co/TPsszQnmWH

John Fury is heavily involved in both of his fighting sons' boxing careers. The leader of the Fury clan has been alongside 'The Gypsy King' since he first wore gloves. The 57-year-old is also involved with his son Tommy Fury's career. So on April 23rd he will be extremely proud to represent both his sons for their fights.

John Fury announced that he is running for the position of the Mayor of Manchester

John Fury has announced via his Instagram that he is running for the position of Mayor in the city of Manchester. He decided to run for the position of Mayor because he believes he can do a better job than the politicians. Here's what he had to say on his Instagram:

"Morning to all out there. News, I am running in the next election, for the Mayor of Manchester because these politicians are absolutely useless and I think I can do a better job. So keep listening, keep your eyes peeled and you'll see me very shortly up there, in the elections in twenty twenty four. I'm sure I can do a better job than the so-called politicians of today. Thank you for listening, have a nice day."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ John Fury] John Fury on Instagram today…John Fury] John Fury on Instagram today…[🎥 John Fury] https://t.co/JgzwZuEJw8

Fury is a fan favorite and people love his personality. The 57-year-old speaks his mind and is not afraid of the consequences. While this may come back bite him sometimes, fans often love to see it.

