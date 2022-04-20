"I honestly see shades of Golovkin" - John Fury compares Tommy Fury to 'GGG' ahead of his April 30th bout

John Fury has compared Tommy Fury to Gennadiy Golovkin ahead of his April 30th bout against Daniel Bocianski.

'TNT' has been absent from the ring since August 2021 when he defeated Anthony Taylor. He was later booked to fight Jake Paul in December, however, a rib injury just weeks before the contest forced him to opt out of the fight.

Tyson Fury's younger brother is currently gearing up for the biggest fight of his career on the undercard of Fury vs. Whyte. Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the boxing ring, John Fury was full of praise for his younger son.

During a recently held open workout for the April 30th event, the 57-year-old suggested that he sees shades of 'GGG' in Tommy Fury:

"This kid [Tommy] can go all the way and I believe in him. He's sharp, he's strong, you know? I honestly see shades of Golovkin in there as a younger man and let me tell you it's all experience at this level. He stepped up to the plate, he's got a 10-1 opponent [Daniel Bocianski] , he's a good kid and you'll see a different Tommy this time."

Watch the video below:

Tommy Fury feels like a fight against Jake Paul will always be on the cards

As mentioned earlier, 'TNT' was supposed to take on Jake Paul back in December 2021. However, while the fight fell off the cards back then, we might see the two enter the ring if Fury wins his upcoming bout this weekend.

During an interview with Boxing Social, Tommy Fury suggested that he is solely focused on getting the win this weekend against Daniel Bocianski. However, he believes that a fight with Jake Paul will always be there for the taking, he said:

"That fight's always going to be there in my opinion, but as far as me thinking about that fight, not at all. My mind is fixated on Saturday night and coming through my opponent in amazing fashion. Whatever comes next, comes next. Jake Paul can't keep my name out of his mouth for some reason. One minute he's not interested in the fight then I'm a potential opponent."

Watch the full interview below:

