"I'd have him beaten him then" - Johnny Nelson doubles down over Oleksandr Usyk comments despite fan reaction 

Johnny Nelson recently said that he would handily beat Oleksandr Usyk in a fantasy bout between the pair. Nelson’s comments have stirred a reaction on social media, as fans doubted the former fighter's claims.

Nelson said:

“Myself at Cruiserweight, when I was at my best at Cruiserweight, could fight Usyk when he was at his best at cruiserweight then I would have beaten him. I didn’t say I would fight Usyk now and beaten him, I would never say that."

He added:

"Now what I am saying is that in my day when I was the best cruiserweight in the world as far as I was concerned and Usyk was tipped to be the best cruiserweight in the world I would have beaten him... if you look at the best of me and best of Usyk and cruiserweight, I would have beaten him I stick by it.”

Fans ridiculed the statements made by Nelson, as they believe Usyk is of much greater stature than him.

Usyk is considered one of the best cruiserweight fighters of all time. The Ukrainian became an undisputed champion and defeated the likes of Mairis Breidis and Murat Gassiev along the way.

Usyk also went to the hometowns of these previously undefeated fighters and beat them to take their championships.

Nelson, however, dismissed the achievements of the Ukrainian and claimed that he would have beaten him. It, however, is not unusual for former fighters to back themselves in fantasy bouts as boxers often believe that they are the best.

Johnny Nelson at Cruiserweight

Johnny Nelson is the longest reigning cruiserweight champion of all time. 'The Entertainer' had 13 defenses of the WBO World Cruiserweight Champion from 1999 to 2005. Nelson was an awkward fighter with a difficult style that was often not the most exciting to watch.

As such, he was given the ironic nickname that he went by. Whilst Nelson was a world champion, he is often not seen as one of the greats in the division.

Nelson himself said:

“Evander Holyfeild was top dog, I would put myself as second up there with top dog.”

The cruiserweight division was not at its peak during Nelson’s era. As such, Nelsons career hasn’t been brought up all that often. However, since Nelson became a Sky Sports presenter and a voice of boxing, his career has been thought of in greater light.

Johnny Nelson also went on a difficult journey over his professional career wherein he lost his first three professional fights

