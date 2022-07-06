"Going to have to fight for that recognition and respect" - Johnny Nelson is unconvinced Oleksandr Usyk is a great southpaw

Oleksandr Usyk is already considered a great fighter due to his many achievements at both the amateur and professional levels. However, Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson thinks otherwise when it comes his being a great southpaw.

Usyk is currently preparing to make his first defense of his heavyweight world titles against Anthony Joshua in their rematch on August 20. The Ukrainian defeated the Brit last September to become a two-weight world champion.

While speaking to iFL TV, Nelson was asked for his thoughts on Usyk, to which he said:

"Usyk's a good fighter, come on, I'm not stupid. He's a good, good fighter, but would the likes of Tyson Fury beat him? I believe so. Is it an impossible win for Anthony Joshua? No, it's not. I think Usyk is going to earn his stripes and is going to have to fight for that recognition and respect from the world."

Nelson continued:

"As a southpaw, he's a good southpaw. You have outstanding southpaws [such as] Pernell Whitaker, Manny Pacquiao and Prince Naseem Hamed. These are retired good southpaws, outstanding southpaws."

Is Oleksandr Usyk in the same bracket as Pernell Whitaker, Manny Pacquiao and Prince Naseem Hamed?

Whitaker was one of the greatest defensive fighters ever and was only knocked out once in the final fight of his career. He was also a four-weight world champion, winning championships at lightweight, light-welterweight, welterweight, and light-middleweight.

To further this, 'Sweet Pea' won undisputed status in the lightweight division.

Prince Naseem Hamed is regarded as one of Britain's greatest ever fighters. He held the WBO, IBF and WBC titles as a featherweight.

Pacquiao, who fought much more recently, has had a legendary career after becoming the only competitor ever to be an eight-weight world champion. 'PacMan' also shared the ring with many great fighters who have stacked up an incredible resume.

Oleksandr Usyk, on the other hand, has already become a two-weight world champion in only 19 professional bouts. This includes being the former Undisputed Cruiserweight World Champion.

The Ukrainian is now the Unified Heavyweight World Champion after only 3 fights in the heavyweight division. To further this, he executes a unique boxing style that has so far been impossible to beat.

