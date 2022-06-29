"These two fighters will want to fight" - Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson on Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

While Tyson Fury has insisted that he will stay in retirement unless he is paid £500 million, Anthony Joshua is set to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in August. The two Brits have held one of boxing's biggest rivalries for the entirety of their careers but are yet to fight.

Joshua still has a huge test ahead of him with the task of having to defeat one of the most skilled boxers out there. If he surpasses that hurdle, the even bigger challenge will be to get Tyson Fury out of retirement.

Although Fury is yet to vacate his WBC Title, he is adamant about not boxing again unless he's paid the sum that he is demanding.

Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson expressed his views on the matter. He was asked if it would be a disaster for British boxing if the clash didn't happen, to which he replied:

"Without a doubt, without a doubt. I think it'd be for both fighters, they both want it. It's the business side of it, it's not the fighters. These two fighters will want to fight."

Nelson then added:

"It's the businessmen and promoters behind them who are trying to get the best deal for them. I don't put it on Tyson's toes, I don't put it on Joshua's toes."

It would certainly be a massive let-down if boxing fans never get to witness the clash between the two heavyweights. However, it's not certain that it won't happen.

If Joshua can defeat the Ukrainian in August, it may tempt 'The Gypsy King' to enter the huge domestic dust-up.

Watch Nelson's full interview here:

Will Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua end up happening?

The fear amongst fans of British boxing is that there was a huge rivalry between Amir Khan and Kell Brook but the fight came too late in their careers. Both fighters ended up retiring after fighting each other and although Brook took the victory, Khan looked far past his best.

Joshua vs. Fury is arguably even bigger than the rivalry between Khan and Brook, which is why even the general public are desperate to see the clash.

To further the eagerness of watching the two heavyweights matchup, it could also potentially be for the undisputed. If Joshua secures his world titles back from Usyk, only Fury will hold the remaining belt.

Regardless of belts and championships, the real sticking point is whether Tyson Fury decides to come out of retirement for the fight.

