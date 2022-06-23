Matchroom Boxing's epic promo shoot for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 is set to take place on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The two heavyweights first met in the ring on September 25, 2021, where the Ukrainian took Joshua's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World Titles.

The pair have been in Saudi Arabia promoting their upcoming event, as the press conference took place on June 21.

Due to the magnitute of the event, they have stayed in Jeddah to proceed with promotional showcases including a public workout and face-off in the streets of Jeddah.

Usyk appeared to enjoy the occasion by mixing with the fans and joining in with chants. The Ukrainian also had fun during the face-off as he showboated in the ring with his opponent.

After meeting in the center stage of the ring to face off, Usyk skipped away while smugly staring at the Brit to present his amazing footwork. Anthony Joshua blanked the moment and continued to exit the ring without a reaction.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk having fun with the latest Anthony Joshua face-off during promo filming in Saudi Arabia…



[📽️ @Usykaa] Oleksandr Usyk having fun with the latest Anthony Joshua face-off during promo filming in Saudi Arabia…[📽️ @Usykaa] https://t.co/Wb8otpLmKd

This was the final face-off before the two titans meet again on fight week.

During the build-up to the fight, there have been rumors suggesting that Joshua has been bulking up in physical size and that looked to be the case in the promo workout. The Brit is obviously going to embed a new gameplan and gaining more mass looks like a key strategy to regain his titles.

Will Anthony Joshua's weight gain benefit the Brit in the rematch?

The Brit introduced Robert Garcia to his training team after parting ways with Rob McCracken. Garcia has been working with Joshua for some time and there is likely a key reason as to why the former Olympian packed on more muscle.

Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren recently expressed his opinion on Joshua's strategy and has dismissed the idea. Warren claimed that "you can't put muscles on chins" and Usyk will still be too difficult for Anthony Joshua to defeat.

'AJ', however, will have confidence in his ability when it comes to winning fights before the bell as his knockout rate stands at 84.62% with 22 knockouts to his name.

The Ukrainian proved to be far too advanced for the Brit to stand and attempt a toe-to-toe boxing match, which is why the strategy for the rematch will be different. If Joshua can land a heavy shot on his opponent, it will give him a far better chance of winning.

