"You're a parrot" - Jordan Pickford savagely replies to a fan at the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight

The Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight last Saturday night drew a lot of footballers. Jordan Pickford was among the Premier League stars that came out to the Manchester Arena to watch the all-British battle. However, the experience was not very pleasant for some of the football players there. A fan kept heckling the Everton goalkeeper by asking him if his club were going to get relegated.

Pickford gave the fan a reply:

"You're a parrot."

Take a look at the video:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Everton's Jordan Pickford calling a taunting Liverpool fan a "parrot" at Amir Khan vs Kell Brook last night… Everton's Jordan Pickford calling a taunting Liverpool fan a "parrot" at Amir Khan vs Kell Brook last night… https://t.co/lowRiRAAMS

The Everton goalkeeper did not seem too bothered by the fan's comments as he enjoyed a night out at the Manchester Arena. He then walked away with his friends, minding his own business.

Pickford was not the only Premier League star who had a bad night at the Manchester Arena. Manchester City youngster Phil Foden got into an altercation at the fight.

Jonathan Quinn @JonnorQuinn3 If that’s Phil Foden’s security he wanna think about getting someone better in to do the job If that’s Phil Foden’s security he wanna think about getting someone better in to do the job 😂 https://t.co/XHY0aZgCGZ

Foden and his mother Claire got into an altercation with a few drunk strangers that him names. His mom came out to defend her son and ended up pushing one of the strangers, which prompted a violent response. The whole situation spiralled out of control when Foden's friends and family came out of their private box for a confrontation.

Amir Khan contemplates retirement following his loss to Kell Brook

Kell Brook completely dominated Amir Khan for six straight rounds on Saturday night. Following the fight, a dejected Amir Khan looked back at his illustrious career and indicated in various interviews that he may finally hang up his gloves:

“My boxing career, I’ve done more than I ever expected. Maybe I peaked too early in my career. At 17 I was in the Olympics, won a world title at 21/22 - I’m 35 now, been in the game a very long time. I’m an old man now. I wanna spend time with my kids and my family.”

Take a look at the interview:

After he spoke about wanting to take a break from boxing, the reporters in the room began applauding him. With an impressive career behind him, Khan will arguably go down as one of the the best British boxers ever.

