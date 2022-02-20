Manchester City star Phil Foden and his mother in shocking bust-up at Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook

Manchester City and England star Phil Foden got into a heated altercation during the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook event. Foden and his entourage were in a private box at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Foden was on his way back to his box when a couple of strangers started abusing Foden.

Take a look at the video:

Will Perry @willperryTV So let’s just imagine your Mum being punched by a complete stranger while you’re trying to enjoy your night at the boxing and then people saying oh naughty Phil Foden got himself in a fight. What a bizarre country we live in #mcfc So let’s just imagine your Mum being punched by a complete stranger while you’re trying to enjoy your night at the boxing and then people saying oh naughty Phil Foden got himself in a fight. What a bizarre country we live in #mcfc https://t.co/dPfRAl6nsU

Foden's mother overheard the conversation and walked out furiously. Claire Foden stepped out of the box to shoo away the strangers. Things turned violent when she pushed one of the men, who immediately swung back at her.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒! Amir Khan vs Kell Brook 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒! Amir Khan vs Kell Brook 💥 https://t.co/kqRFaTD3fw

Foden and his entourage came out of their private box as things took a violent turn. The men refused to move away and kept throwing shots at someone from Foden's entourage. Foden then came out swinging but was restrained by one of his friends before he could hit anyone. The whole incident was a big drunken mess. A member of Foden's entourage even started swinging a fire extinguisher.

He then proceeded to throw the extinguisher at the group of men who then walked away. Foden has not made any comment about the incident.

Several football stars attended the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight

Premier League stars gathered at the AO Arena in Manchester to attend the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight on Saturday night. Manchester United's very own 'El Matador' Edinson Cavani attended the fight a day before his team took on Leeds United. Manchester City duo Jack Grealish and Josh Stones were also at the arena following their loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

KE -mookings @Mookings1 Footie aces Edinson Cavani and Jack Grealish among stars at ringside to see Kell Brook demolish Amir Khan in Manchester thesun.co.uk/sport/17710180… Footie aces Edinson Cavani and Jack Grealish among stars at ringside to see Kell Brook demolish Amir Khan in Manchester thesun.co.uk/sport/17710180…

Grealish was having a good time as he caught up with his former Aston Villa teammate Micah Richards. Grealish and Richards had front row tickets to the fight and were talking to each other quite a lot during the event.

Lastly, former Manchester City player Fabian Delph and former Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose were also spotted at the event.

