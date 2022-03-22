"I know what's at stake" - Joshua Buatsi talks about a potential match against Canelo Alvarez

Joshua Buatsi takes on Craig Richards on May 21 in a light-heavyweight contest. During the launch press conference, Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn revealed to Buatsi the possibility of a fight against Canelo Alvarez. The winner of the Buatsi vs. Richards fight could get a shot at the winner of Canelo vs. Bivol. Here's what Buatsi had to say:

"I think that definitely makes this a big fight for me. It makes it even more important, I know what's at stake, I know what the reward is, and that's why I said when I was in Arizona. I'll fight these guys as long as I know that this is what's next. And you've just said this may lead to the world title fight next. So for me, I'm easy, no matter who it is, I'm prepared."

Take a look at the video:

'Just Business' is in great form, recording his 10th knockout against Richard Bolotniks last year. His opponent Craig Richards already had a shot at the title when he took on Dmitry Bivol in May last year. The WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion took a unanimous decision victory against the Brit to successfully defend his title.

It will be interesting to see how this All-British battle will shape up 2 weeks after the Canelo vs. Bivol fight and where it might lead.

Joshua Buatsi talks about Craig Richards being one of his toughest opponents

Joshua Buatsi spoke about his next opponent Craig Richards in an interview with iFL TV. Omar Ahmed of iFL TV asked Buatsi if Richards was the toughest fighter he has come up against. Buatsi replied:

"I think it would pose a different threat, so that again will present itself in a different way. But for me I'll be ready bro, any threats that's presented, I'll be there, I'll take it. So, um I think yeah, he's not a Bolotniks, he's not all the other guys that I've fought but I'll handle business as always."

Take a look at the interview:

Time will tell how Joshua Buatsi fares against Craig Richards, which on paper is probably the toughest fight he has had till date. He will have to put on an incredibly dominant performance against Richards in order to get a shot at the winner of Canelo vs. Bivol.

