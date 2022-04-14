"It should be my fight" - Keith Thurman gunning for the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas

Keith Thurman has discussed the upcoming fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas.

This Saturday, 'The Truth' and '54 Milagros' are set to collide for welterweight gold. However, this was not an expected fight to ever happen, especially with titles on the line. A lot of this matchup is thanks to Keith Thurman.

'One Time' faced off with Manny Pacquiao in July 2019, and it was a barnburner. After 12 rounds of back-and-forth action, 'PacMan' walked away with WBA (Super) welterweight gold. The 43-year-old was then set for a fight with Errol Spence Jr. the following August.

The fight ended up being canceled after Spence Jr. had to withdraw due to injury. In turn, Ugas stepped in on short-notice and upset the legend, which led us to this weekend's championship clash.

Thurman has now given his thoughts on the upcoming fight. 'One Time' discussed Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas in a video posted by Premier Boxing Champions on Twitter.

He also noted how his loss to Pacquiao nearly three years ago led to this wild chain of events at 147-pounds. He also noted that he wants the winner of this weekend's bout:

“If Ugas and Spence are to fight, it’s frustrating. Because one of the only reasons why any of that has manifested is because Thurman has lost to Manny Pacquiao back in the summer of 2019. None of this would have been able to manifest with a victory over Manny Pacquiao... Now Ugas is in a better position, holding on to the WBA title that I once had, getting a fight with Spence which should be my fight. So that’s why it’s very important for Thurman to come back this year."

Watch Thurman's video below:

Keith Thurman returned to action earlier this year

Once seen as one of the greatest welterweights on the planet, Keith Thurman has had a lot of issues with inactivity.

'One Time' notably struggled with injuries near the end of his championship reign, which forced him to sit on the shelf. Following his loss to Manny Pacquiao in July 2019, he once again decided to take some time off.

After nearly three years out of the ring, Thurman returned to action this February against Mario Barrios. 'El Azteca' received praise for his admirable performance in a losing effort against Gervonta Davis in his last outing the previous year.

This time, however, there would be no moral victories for Barrios. In Thurman's first fight in three years, he battered his foe for the entire 12-round contest. With the victory, the former champion put himself right back on the shortlist of title contenders at 147 pounds.

Edited by Phil Dillon