"I'll believe it when I see it" - Kell Brook's father on the issues that almost ruined the Amir Khan fight

It's no secret that it took a lot to make Kell Brook vs. Amir Khan happen. However, even on fight night, 'Special K's' father didn't think the bout would materialize.

The two world champions talked trash for nearly a decade in the media. Despite many attempts, the fight never seemed to come to fruition. That was until last weekend when the two men finally fought at the Manchester Arena.

However, even on fight night, the clash nearly didn't happen. Right before Brook's walkout, Khan's team alleged that there was an issue with the gloves. It just affirmed to Terry Thompson that the bout wasn't meant to happen.

In an interview with iflTV, he said:

"It's a relief (The Khan rivalry being over). Putting it together has been quite dramatic, with the backwards and forwards. Even up to tonight with the changing of the gloves, I thought 'It's not going to go ahead.' I always said until they stepped through the ropes, 'I'll believe it when I see it'."

Watch Kell Brook's father talk about the Amir Khan saga below:

Kell Brook dominated Amir Khan in their long-awaited fight

It took nearly a decade to happen, but for Kell Brook it was worth the wait. While some fans may not have gotten the war they wanted, the result had to be cathartic for 'Special K'.

Manchester Arena was rocked last Saturday, with the building having an electric atmosphere to set the stage for the UK clash. After a holdup with the gloves, both men came out even more ready to throw leather. They kicked off the megabout firing.

'King' seemed to have the early advantage, as he was the speedier fighter. Whatever advantage he had early was gone by the end of the round, though. Brook rocked Khan badly near the end of the round, putting the Manchester-native on iceskates to end the frame.

Sadly for Khan, he could not get his legs back underneath him. He spent the rest of the fight getting battered as Brook landed big combinations at will. While he showed heart by not hitting the canvas in any round, he still took a lot of punishment.

That punishment ended in the sixth round. Brook came out and landed another big combination to put Khan on wobbly legs once again to secure victory after a decade of bad blood.

