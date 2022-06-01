Watch: Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina open workout

The open workout for the Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina fight started at 1pm, British Summer Time. Fans and press are welcome to come see the fighters go through their media workout and answer questions ahead of their match on Saturday.

This highly anticipated match has captured the attention of many, both fans and fighters alike, with Joe Cordina walking into this undefeated. Having yet to meet any real competition in the ring, his first test will come against Kenichi Ogawa. The Japanese boxer made a name for himself in October after dropping Azinga Fuzile three times during their match to gain a unanimous decision win and claim the IBF Title at 130.

This will be Ogawa's first title defense, taking place at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

Also on the card is Faroukh Kourbanov vs. Zelfa Barrett, Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier, Calum French vs. Ezequiel Gregores, Joe Morgan vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, Kyron Jones vs. Vasif Mamedov, and Ben Crocker vs. Evgenii Vazem.

Kenichi Ogawa and Joe Cordina stats

Ahead of their bout Saturday, Kenichi Ogawa and Joe Cordina are facing unique obstacles. This will be Cordina's first real test in the ring and Ogawa's first title defense.

Ogawa, nicknamed 'Crush Right', stands 5'8" with a reach of 68 inches. Native to Toyohashi, Japan, the orthodox boxer holds a record of 26-1-1-1, with 18 KOs to his credit. Names he has defeated include Azinga Fuzile (who he claimed the IBF Title from), Kazuhiro Nishitani, Glenn Medura, Roldan Aldea, Hirotsugu Yamamoto, and Satuoru Sugita. His only loss came from Yuki Miyoshi.

Joe Cordina, standing at 5'9" with a reach of 69 inches, is a native of Cardiff, Wales. He holds a record of 14-0, with 8 KOs. While an amateur, he won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, gold at the European Championships in 2015, and was a representative for Great Britain in the 2016 summer Olympics.

As a professional, he has held the Commonwealth Lightweight Title since 2018 and the British Lightweight Title since 2019. Some of his past opponents include Miko Khatchatryan, Joshua Hernandez, Faroukh Kourbanov, Enrique Tinoco, and Gavin Gwynne.

Cordina has made a run through the British competition and will now have both a step up in competition against Ogawa and a shot at a title.

