KSI and Logan Paul hint at trilogy boxing match in 2022

KSI took to social media to tease a possible trilogy encounter with fellow internet personality Logan Paul.

KSI, born Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, defeated Paul via split decision (56-55, 57-54 and 55-56) in a six-round professional boxing match on November 9, 2019 inside Los Angeles' Staples Center. The two had previously fought to a majority draw back in 2018 in an amateur bout.

He had earlier ruled out chances for a trilogy but has now shared a poster featuring the duo, who will be revealing some news together on January 4. It is still unclear if they will confirm the trilogy or announce some other collaboration.

"The Final Chapter official announcement. When: Jan 4, 1:00 PST. Who: @loganpaul, @ksi. Where: Instagram Live," read the poster.

See the image shared by KSI on Twitter tagging Logan Paul below:

'The Maverick' responded to KSI's post by sharing the same poster from his official Twitter account with the caption "this only ends one way."

KSI has not fought since 2019

KSI has been inactive from boxing since defeating Logan Paul in their rematch. He made his amateur boxing debut against fellow YouTuber Joe Weller on February 3, 2018 in London.

The 28-year-old British influencer won the six-round clash via a third-round TKO at the Copper Box Arena.

See KSI being announced as the winner against Weller below:

YouTube Boxing 🥊 @Youtube_Boxing_ 3 years ago today, KSI defeated Joe Weller by 3rd round TKO at the first ever YouTube Boxing event. 3 years ago today, KSI defeated Joe Weller by 3rd round TKO at the first ever YouTube Boxing event. https://t.co/KtdBnQRPQj

Logan Paul recently fought the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an eight-round non-scored exhibition bout on June 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The matchup ended with no winner announced after the time limit ended. Paul was reportedly in talks to seal a bout with another boxing legend, Mike Tyson, but there has been no news regarding the pair agreeing to fight each other.

Edited by Genci Papraniku