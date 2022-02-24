"It's a shambles" - Lawrence Okolie mocks his own fashion sense ahead of Michal Cieslak fight

Lawrence Okolie is set to face Michal Cieslak this weekend. 'The Sauce' will put his WBO Cruiserweight Title on the line. Ahead of the match, DAZN interviewed Okolie.

During the interview, Okolie was questioned about his fashion sense. He didn't hesitate to answer the question honestly and admitted that his fashion is a mess in training, laughing at himself in the process. Okolie also answered a few quickfire questions about the people he works with, revealing who he thinks is the gym's worst dressed, funniest, and toughest worker:

"When you actually see what I look when I am in training, yeah, it's a shambles."

Take a look at the interview below:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Lawrence Okolie rates his own fashion as a "shambles" Lawrence Okolie rates his own fashion as a "shambles" 😳 https://t.co/FaOSvGy6Rw

Okolie will be playing his first match since defeating Dilan Prasovic in September 2021. He has been training continuously to be at his best on his return to the ring. Hence, his fashion being a shambles in this process will be minor concern in his mind.

Michal Cieslak's much awaited title-shot against Lawrence Okolie

Michal Cieslak will make his second attempt at capturing a world title when he fights Lawrence Okolie, the WBO Cruiserweight Champion, at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday.

In his first shot at a world title, Cieslak came up short against IIunga Makabu in 2020. During an interview with The Ring, Cieslak claimed he has been eagerly waiting for a golden opportunity like this match since the defeat against Makabu:

"This is the fight I’ve been waiting for, I’ve trained in boxing since I was 13 and this is my time. And it’s not like ‘I was given’ an opportunity – I earned this fight."

On Sunday, the winner of the Okolie vs Cieslak match will walk out of the ring with the WBO Crusierweight Title. Okolie's questionable fashion surely won't be a deciding factor.

