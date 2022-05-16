"We are crushing this market" - Logan Paul announces huge ETH sale

Logan Paul recently celebrated the sale of an NFT for 30.5 ETH (around $63,000). Paul is the owner of 99 Originals, a collection of 99 original and exclusive NFTs. The 99 images were taken over 99 days by 'The Maverick' via Polaroid.

The token, labeled 'The Last Blockbuster' was the 6th auction thus far from the 99 Originals line. On their site, the description stated:

"'So you documented the last one in the country, eh? You're not the first, and you won’t be the last. You should've been alive in the 80s. This was THE place to come on Friday and Saturday nights.' - Marc, our Uber driver on the way out of Bend, Oregon."

The purchase of one of the NFTs entitles the buyer to a bundle of extra content. Those that purchase the NFT are able to receive the physical polaroid the NFT is based on. Holders also receive access to a high-resolution copy of the original. The company has also claimed that each NFT has its own unique perks and utilities.

Logan Paul said:

“My ultimate goal is to do mastermind retreats with Members, fund independent movies and upcoming artists, strategically invest in special projects, donate to various philanthropic organizations, throw insane events, and honestly anything else our members want to do… I think this is the perfect intersection of tech, art, culture, and community. This project will be my biggest endeavor to date, and I can’t wait to foster a group of people who will make everlasting impact in a revolutionary space.”

Access to the Originals DAO is also promised. A DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization. Each member has equal say and can decide how to use the funds of the community treasury of the organization. 50% of sales are allocated to the community treasury. DAO membership also entitles members to "exclusive chats, events and opportunities."

Logan Paul is amongst a wealth of famous stars involved with NFTs

Logan Paul's last opponent in the boxing ring, Floyd Mayweather, has dabbled in to the world of NFTs on many occasions. Mayweather was most recently involved with Mayweverse. Mayweverse is a project that claims to create its own metaverse including events and a Mayweather gym.

Global Titans Fight Series, the company behind Mayweather's postponed fight, has planned the world's first NFT PPV. By purchasing an NFT, holders are entitled to the PPV stream as well as fight footage. The NFT also contains a digital collectible.

Edited by John Cunningham