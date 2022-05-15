Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore reported to be getting rescheduled next week

The postponed fight between Floyd Mayweather and Don Morre is set to go ahead, albeit at a later date. The mega-event was canceled due to the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of UAE.

Global Titans Fight Series @GlobalTitansFS



Out of our deepest respects, the Global Titans Dubai event, scheduled for May 14 at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, has been postponed.



Global Titans Fight Series released an official statement wherein they paid their respects to the late president. Additionally, the company announced that a new date would be announced for the event.

"Out of deepest respect and due to these unforeseen circumstances of Force Majeure, the Global Titans Dubai event which was scheduled to take place on May 14th at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has been postponed until further notice, with a new date to be announced very soon. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and reassure fans that this spectacular event will be staged in future."

The United Arab Emirates has announced 40 days of mourning following the death of the nation's leader. All entertainment activities were suspended with immediate effect. Government departments, ministries, and private firms will also suspend operations.

Along with the show being headlined by Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore, other high-profile events have been postponed. This includes the UAE Pro League, Dubai Opera, and the Abu Dhabi Cultural Summit.

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore was supposed to be the first event of the Global Titans Fight Series

Global Titans promised to kick off a new era of Combat Sports with the show headlined by Floyd Mayweather. The new company promised to hold incredible boxing and MMA events featuring some of the world’s most acclaimed stars. The undercard for the first show included the likes of Anderson Silva and Badou Jack.

Watch the final press conference:

The event was also supposed to be the first ever NFT pay-per-view. By allowing fans to purchase tickets as non-fungible tokens, Global Titans wanted to deliver a more fan-friendly experience.

Exclusive footage of the event and photographs are included in the price of the basic ticket. Floyd Mayweather himself is no stranger to NFTs. The CEO of Global Titans also promised a better experience for the fighters:

“Global Titans is about achieving a win-win for all parties involved. For example, fighters competing at the events have a great degree of freedom across the entire project. Unlike other boxing and MMA organizations, Global Titans do not lock fighters into difficult contracts or restrictive sponsorship agreements. This creates great buy-in and fighters have much greater earning potential across all revenue streams.”

It remains to be seen whether there will be any changes to the event. Likewise, how the promotion's plan to host an event every three months for the next two years is affected is another development to monitor. It is important to note that the company was quick to promise fans that the event would still take place.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat