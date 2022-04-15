"Own a piece of my legacy" - Floyd Mayweather announces limited NFT drop of only 5,000 pieces

Floyd Mayweather has announced that he's getting into the NFT market with a limited edition drop.

'Money' is known for his business abilities outside of the ring, as well as his skill inside of it. Mayweather has made millions by being a successful boxing promoter, as well as owning several entities outside the squared circle. The 45-year-old has adapted his business similar to how he adapted his boxing style with time.

Mayweather has now decided to jump on the Web3 technology train as well. More specifically, he's decided to drop his own limited-edition NFT. The drop will only contain 5,000 pieces, so there's not much left for fans to buy. The project has been dubbed 'Mayweverse' and launched earlier today.

Along with the drop, Floyd Mayweather made a video on Twitter discussing his limited-edition NFT. The unbeaten boxer promoted the sale by telling fans that they can own a piece of his legacy.

"NFT world, I need everyone to engage and be apart of history and own a piece of my legacy. Mayweverse, there's only limited pieces, 5,000 limited pieces. You should be apart of my world and own a piece of my legacy. Money May, and you already know the rest."

Watch Floyd Mayweather's video announcing his NFT project below:

Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather My NFT is about to drop. My NFT is about to drop. https://t.co/JN47kq7uTl

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to action next month against Don Moore

While fans can own a piece of Floyd Mayweather's legacy by buying his NFT, his journey inside the ring isn't yet complete.

'Money' officially retired from the sport of professional boxing in 2016 following a stoppage victory over Conor McGregor. However, he hasn't stopped competing in special exhibition bouts. He first returned in December 2018 against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, whom he defeated via first-round knockout.

Mayweather once again had an exhibition boxing match last June against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. Despite being expected to run through 'The Maverick', the 45-year-old was unable to score a victory over the YouTuber. The bout was labeled a no-contest after eight rounds.

After nearly a year out of the ring, the 45-year-old is now set for his return. Mayweather will face off against former training partner Don Moore on May 14 in Dubai.

Moore has said that it'll be an easy night at the office for him, while 'Money' has continued to show his trademark confidence even in retirement. It should be a fun showcase bout next month.

