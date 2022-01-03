Logan Paul claims KSI trilogy fight will compensate for money that Floyd Mayweather "stole" from him

Logan Paul has claimed that his trilogy fight with KSI will help make up for the money that legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. "stole" from him.

Paul and Mayweather fought to a no-result in an eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 6, 2021. Showtime Sports, which broadcast the event, reportedly sold around one million pay-per-views.

'The Maverick' recently revealed that he has still not been paid by 'Money' for the fight. A Daily Star article pointed out that Mayweather can buy Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $65 million-worth Gulfstream G650ER private jet with what he earned in the Paul bout.

The 26-year-old internet personality took the opportunity to pull the leg of 'Pretty Boy' on social media. He all but confirmed that the KSI vs. Logan Paul trilogy will take place in 2022 ahead of the official announcement on January 4:

"Yeah, because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. But no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4," Paul posted.

See Logan Paul reiterating on Twitter that he wasn't paid by Floyd Mayweather Jr. for their June 2021 encounter below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



The unbeaten Mayweather, 44, holds a 50-0 record in his professional boxing career. He has 27 knockout wins and 23 victories by decision and has earned a whopping amount of over $1 billion from fighter purses and endorsements so far.

Anthony Joshua trained under the supervision of Floyd Mayweather in Dubai a few days ago

Former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua is currently preparing for his rematch with titleholder Oleksandr Usyk in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A few days ago, he took part in sessions which were supervised by Floyd Mayweather. Joshua posted videos of the two on his Instagram and lauded the man who has 15 major championships in the sport:

"The best to do it and always helping the next generation! Big respect champ @floydmayweather," captioned Joshua.

Here is the story posted by Anthony Joshua on training with Floyd Mayweather:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua training today with Floyd Mayweather watching on…

Both superstar boxers are former Olympic medallists, with Mayweather bagging a bronze for the United States at the 1996 Atlanta Games and Joshua claiming gold for Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

