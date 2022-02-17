"We're gonna sue Floyd Mayweather" - Logan Paul talks Floyd Mayweather's so-called scam

Logan Paul has revealed his plans to sue Floyd Mayweather. 'The Maverick' claims that Mayweather has still not paid him for their fight in June 2021. On his podcast Impaulsive, Paul discussed Mayweather's so-called scam:

"Well he got sued, you know he got sued, for the same fight. Yo something's going on and there's one side that's very clear to see, he's being f***ing shady."

Take a look at the video:

Paul's manager Jeff revealed that they have not sued Mayweather yet. Paul spoke about how Mayweather 'scammed' people by buying front row tickets to his own fights before selling them for two to three times their value. 'The Maverick' also revealed that an investor sued Mayweather.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Mayweather spoke on Logan Paul calling him out over non-payments Mayweather spoke on Logan Paul calling him out over non-payments 💰 https://t.co/0yX9BRQ3D3

The investor sued 'Money' Mayweather for purportedly not paying him back for his investment. His manager Jeff then revealed that there was another active lawsuit against Mayweather over a Dubai cash deal.

Paul's co-hosts chimed in asking what made them think they could trust a guy that wears Dior and Gucci on the regular.

Impaulsive @impaulsiveshows In today's episode, the boys discuss the new love of Logan's life, traveling the world with Mr. Beast, eating

butts, our Euphoria obsession, using Logan's mom for DM slides, Mike's mental breakdown, suing Floyd Mayweather, government crack pipes & more! In today's episode, the boys discuss the new love of Logan's life, traveling the world with Mr. Beast, eatingbutts, our Euphoria obsession, using Logan's mom for DM slides, Mike's mental breakdown, suing Floyd Mayweather, government crack pipes & more! https://t.co/IXkoZFOCao

Many fans seemed amused by how Paul's team let Mayweather take control of the entire event.

Floyd Mayweather responds to Logan Paul's claims

Recently, Floyd Mayweather appeared on The Pivot podcast to talk about his life and boxing. While on the show, he addressed the Logan Paul lawsuit situation and explained why Paul has not been paid yet:

"He shouldn't trip, if he feel like he done great numbers and we done record-breaking numbers, then I understand. Nothing comes right away, just like I'm still collecting cheques from fights seven-eight years ago. I'm still collecting cheques. Why? Coz I made smart moves and I'm my own boss."

Take a look at the video:

Mayweather went on to say that Paul should be happy with the biggest payday of his life. 'The Maverick' fought twice before his Mayweather clash. Neither of those fights sold anywhere close to what his fight against Mayweather did. When Paul does get paid, he will likely earn more than he ever has before for a fight.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Logan Paul will sue Floyd Mayweather? Yes No 0 votes so far