"I think you hooked up with my brother" - Logan Paul recalls Jake Paul's dating history while flexing flirting skills with model Sky Bri

Jake and Logan Paul have taken the social media and fighting world by storm as the pair are two of the most talked about stars on the planet. The Americans started their journeys in the world of social media and became YouTube phenomenons.

The pair have now moved into the world of fighting where Jake Paul will compete in his sixth professional boxing bout on August 6 against Hasim Rahman Jr.

Logan Paul has also entered the ring to compete against British YouTuber KSI in two match-ups and Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition. He is currently performing in the WWE.

'The Maverick' is now close friends with KSI and was invited onto a YouTube show with him. Paul took part in the latest episode of Sidemen Real Life Tinder, where he came face-to-face with Sky Bri.

In this interraction, Paul said:

"Hi Sky, I'm Logan. I'm 27 and if I remember correctly, I think you hooked up with my brother [Jake Paul]."

Bri then replied:

"I did. You're the cuter one though."

Sky Bri is a popular social media model who is located in Los Angeles, California. She currently has 559,000 followers on her Instagram account and over 42,000 followers on her TikTok account.

What is Sidemen Tinder, the show Logan Paul featured on?

The Sidemen are a famous English YouTube group that was formed in 2013 and includes seven of the UK's biggest YouTube stars. Most notably, KSI is a key name in the group.

Every Sunday, the team uploads a new video to their channel for their subscribers. One of their most popular series is Sidemen Real Life Tinder.

With the inclusion of American superstar Logan Paul in the latest episode, there has been huge excitement for the show. The English stars traveled to America to shoot the latest episode.

Due to high anticipation, the latest video topped The Sidemen's most viewed videos in the first 30 minutes. The video has reached over 8 million views in less than 24 hours.

