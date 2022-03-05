"He does because he's a psychopath" - Logan Paul reveals brother Jake Paul still wants to fight him

Logan Paul has revealed that his younger brother Jake is still keen to fight him inside the squared circle down the line. Both Jake and Logan are YouTube star-turned-boxers and have exchanged leather with some of the biggest names in the world of combat sports in the past.

Jake Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer whereas his older brother Logan is 0-1. According to 'The Maverick', his brother is willing to fight him at some stage in their respective careers because he's "a psychopath". However, being the "mature" elder brother, Logan said he doesn't intend to fight 'The Problem Child'.

During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Logan Paul said:

"He does [want to fight me] because he's a psychopath, but like, I'm grown and I'm mature and I will do no such thing."

While it's unlikely that Jake and Logan will end up fighting each other, a potential fight between the pair will definitely attract a lot of eyeballs.

In his last fight, Logan took on the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match. Although no winner was announced, Logan earned praise for going the distance with arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Jake Paul picked up an emphatic knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch back in December 2021.

Logan Paul weighs in on potential clash between 'The Problem Child' and Conor McGregor

'The Problem Child' has called out former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor on several occasions in the past. The Irishman recently responded by saying "never say never" when asked about a potential clash with Paul, giving rise to speculation surrounding a fight between the pair.

If McGregor and Jake Paul end up exchanging leather inside the boxing ring at some stage down the line, Logan feels his brother will emerge victorious. During a recent interaction with Mirror Fighting, Logan Paul said:

"I think it happens," Paul explained. "And I think Jake wins. Maybe it'll happen in the next two or three years..."

McGregor is currently healing from a leg injury he suffered last year and is expected to return to the octagon later this year.

