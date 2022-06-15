"Pulled a gun on Mike" - Logan Paul reveals bizarre encounter with Dillon Danis

Logan Paul spoke about a bizarre encounter he had with Dillon Danis while on the 'Flagrant' podcast, hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh. The Paul brothers and Conor McGregor's friend Danis have been 'beefing' with each other on social media for a long time.

The MMA fighter has been calling out both Jake Paul and 'The Maverick' and insulting them on social media.

While on the 'Flagrant' podcast, Andrew Schulz brought up the topic of street fights and Paul spoke about how he would not get into one. Schulz also spoke about how Danis would have an advantage in street fights because of his extensive jiu-jitsu knowledge.

'The Maverick' then revealed a bizarre experience he had with the fighter and his friends:

"A hundred percent, I agree, he's one of the best Jiu Jiutsu guys in the world. Actually here in New York one time, coz you know Dillon, me and Jake and all have been beefing for some time. We were at a party, this was when Dillon was on crutches and one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike [Majlak]. Legit. "

'The Maverick's brother Jake Paul has been going back and forth with Danis even more. Both have called each other out for a fight, but no real progress has been made to set one up.

Watch the entire podcast below:

Logan Paul claims that Floyd Mayweather does not hit hard and is slow

In the same interview, Andrew Schulz asked the YouTuber-turned-boxer if Floyd Mayweather punched hard. Paul had opened the podcast episode by making fun of 'Money' for having punches as soft as pillows. In response to Schulz's question, 'The Maverick' replied:

"Nah. No, the biggest surprise was how slow he was. Yeah dude, in the first round, he threw a couple punches that I saw. And when I saw them and moved, I went 'Oh f**k, he's not gonna knock me out, no way, no.' You know he's been boxing forever he's got fu***d up fists, he's not known for hitting hard. You know he hit Jake when Jake took his hat. He was the one that got Jake."

Logan Paul fought 'Money' Mayweather in June last year and went eight rounds with the former champion and unbeaten boxer. Both 'The Maverick' and his brother Jake Paul believe he won the fight against 'Money'.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul One year ago today, I fought Mike Tyson One year ago today, I fought Mike Tyson https://t.co/LAjRF6v1JQ

