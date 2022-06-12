Watch: Logan Paul drinks tequila and smokes a joint in his surgery room for the latest 99 Originals piece

Logan Paul has released the backstory to his latest 99 Originals piece named #61 The Recovery Room. The 99 Originals project is a series of 99 polaroids that 'The Maverick' himself clicked over the course of 6 months. He released the project in May this year, and all the pieces have been selling well despite the NFT market facing one of its biggest slumps ever.

After releasing each Original, Logan Paul releases a video on his Twitter account where he reveals the backstory and inspiration behind the photo. Here's what he had to say about his latest piece:

"I was very reckless during this point in my life. After all I just accidentally, drunkenly, broke my hand in Germany by punching a wall. And I didn't really give a f**k about many things. Yeah I was feeling like a bit of a loose cannon so in the hospital after my surgery... But in the recovery room I had a friend wear a nurse outfit and a very red wig and straddle me while pouring tequila in my mouth while I was holding a joint."

He also revealed that he had a 40 millimetre screw put in the centre of his hand. Initially, he did not think he would be boxing again. However, after months of physical therapy, he can make a fist now and is hopeful he will return to the ring.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Was feeling reckless after my surgery Was feeling reckless after my surgery https://t.co/CElCkfGg0N

Logan Paul promotes 99 Originals and Prime Hydration in latest boxing workout video

Logan Paul is back in training and all signs indicate that he will be fighting again. His 99 Originals piece, #16 A Demolition of the Third Metacarpal, included the perks that the owner would walk Paul out to the ring in his next fight and be able to choose the colour of his next ringwalk robe.

He uploaded a video on Twitter where he worked out with his trainer Milton Lacroix:

"The buyer of today's original will walk me out to my next fight and choose the colour of my robe and shorts. We got crazy perks today Originals.com, one more thing, drink Prime."

'The Maverick' last fought against Floyd Mayweather in June last year at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It has been more than a year since the YouTuber-turned-boxer has fought.

originals.com the buyer of today’s Original will be walking me out to my next fight the buyer of today’s Original will be walking me out to my next fight 👊🏼originals.com https://t.co/48N7SEL3yp

