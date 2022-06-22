"I know that I'm much better than that!"- Lyndon Arthur calls out Anthony Yarde for a trilogy

Anthony Yarde is set to fight WBA, WBO and IBF World Light Heavyweight Champion Artur Beterbiev next. Long-term rival Lyndon Arthur, however, feels he still has a score to settle with Yarde.

"The Yarde third fight I one million percent want. It's one a piece and I definitely want a rematch. I’ll never be over that loss, it is embarrassing. It's not embarrassing as a loss because every fighter that steps in to the ring can't be embarrassed by a loss. It pi**es me off because I know that I am much better than that and I know I fu**ed I up, I know I can do much better than that I shouldn’t have boxed the way that I boxed. My mistake, but it is what it is, it won't happen again.”

Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur have shared the ring before

Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde have fought twice before. In their first fight, Yarde, who had previously challenged for Sergey Kovalev’s WBO World Heavyweight Championship, was a massive favorite. Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Champion Arthur, however, successfully defended the belt against Yarde. Arthur won the bout via split decision, with the three scorecards reading 111-117, 115-114 and 115-114.

The decision was heavily criticized by the general public as most people felt that Arthur had won in a much more decisive fashion. Yarde, however, felt that he deserved to be the rightful winner and called for a rematch immediately.

Following the bout, Anthony Yarde and his trainer Tunde Ajayi faced swathes of criticism. Ajayi and Yarde have always maintained that they never sparred in the gym. In preparation for the rematch with Arthur, sparring began to take place.

Carl Frampton MBE @RealCFrampton Yarde no doubt proved he can fight. But I think changes need to be made in camp, whether that's with a new coach or with the same one. My comment last night wasnt a dig at him. He proved that he's a good fighter and as hard as nails. As a wise man once said, you win or you learn Yarde no doubt proved he can fight. But I think changes need to be made in camp, whether that's with a new coach or with the same one. My comment last night wasnt a dig at him. He proved that he's a good fighter and as hard as nails. As a wise man once said, you win or you learn

The fight itself was much more decisive. From the first bell, Yarde looked like a different fighter and stalked his opponent. In the fourth round, following a flurry of punches from Yarde, Arthur tasted the canvas. Arthur got to his feet, but not before the referee had completed his ten count. Yarde got his revenge in emphatic fashion.

Both Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde now hold a victory over each other. Yarde also became the WBO No.1 contender by defeating Arthur in the rematch. Arthur wants a trilogy fight, but he will have to wait as Yarde has world championship ambitions.

