Martyn Ford vs. Iranian Hulk canceled, Patrice Evra's fight on hold

The fight between Martyn Ford and the Iranian Hulk has been called off for the second time.

The two social media influencers were set to fight April 2 in a massive boxing match for the upstart Boxstar promotion. Due to injuries to fighters on the card, the event between Ford and Hulk was postponed to April 30. Sadly, the card has been canceled once again.

Boxstar announced the news earlier this week following the cancelation of its headlining bout. Initially, no reason was given for why the heavyweight collision was called off and the promotion intended to move forward with the event. Both Ford and Hulk have blamed each other for the bout's cancelation.

The new main event was expected to be former footballer Patrice Evra taking on YouTuber Adam Saleh. The contest was set to be the former Manchester United player's first boxing match. However, with this announcement, that fight, along with the rest of the card, have been called off.

See Boxstar's announcement that the event has been canceled below:

Martyn Ford signs deal with Daniel Kinahan

While Martyn Ford's fight against the Iranian Hulk is now off, the 39-year-old will continue with his boxing career, and he's taken a big step in doing so.

Ford announced on his Instagram just days after his fight cancelation that he has signed an advisory deal with Daniel Kinahan. While the terms of the deal have not been confirmed, the former bodybuilder is expected to be managed by MTK Global, which the businessman owns.

The 39-year-old confirmed that Kinahan will be helping guide his career inside the ropes. He wrote:

"We’ve talked in length and started working on a plan and I’m delighted to share that I have signed an advisory deal with him where he will help shape my path in boxing and guide me in the right direction and I’m truly excited about what’s to come. Together, we mean business."

See Martyn Ford's post about Daniel Kinahan below:

The signing is a bit of a controversial one, as is Daniel Kinahan himself. The promoter is an accused mafia member and is banned from the United States as a result. While a controversial figure, he's helped guide champions such as Tyson Fury and Josh Taylor under the MTK Global banner, which he founded in 2012.

Kinahan will now take Martyn Ford under his wing and attempt to bring him success as well.

Edited by Harvey Leonard