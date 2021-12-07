Michael Bisping explains why Tyron Woodley may not pursue a knockout against Jake Paul in the rematch

Michael Bisping recently opened up about Tyron Woodley's prospects for a fight that he's picked up on rather short notice.

With Tommy Fury out of his highly-anticipated clash against Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley has seized the moment to settle scores with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

On the latest edition of his 'Believe You Me' podcast, Michael Bisping offered fans some insight into the status of Tyron Woodley's strength and conditioning, or lack thereof, considering the short notice.

'The Count' drew parallels between the kind of training that goes into maintaining fitness and training for a fight. Highlighting the difference between the two, Bisping opined that Woodley may opt against chasing a knockout, lest he gets tired.

"Training to stay in shape and training for a fight are two very different things. So Tyron Woodley takes this on with just under two weeks notice. Is that going to stop him from going for the knockout? Because the last thing he wants to do is get tired. Then if he does go for a knockout and he doesn't get it, it's going to play into Jake Paul's hands because then he's going to be tired. But the fact that he hasn't had a full training camp, I think that will stop him from going for that because he's going to be too concerned with running out of gas in the fight," explained Michael Bisping.

Michael Bisping claims Jake Paul will be more confident against Tyron Woodley

Considering his split decision win against Tyron Woodley last time around, Jake Paul will be walking into their rematch with more confidence. 'The Count' echoed the same sentiment while talking about their upcoming rematch.

"I think coming into this one, Jake Paul is going to be very confident. He did win last time. Yes, it was a split decision. Yes, Tyron said he thought that he won. I thought Jake Paul probably deserved to win it, although it was close," admitted Michael Bisping.

Regardless of the status of Tyron Woodley's training camp, the former UFC welterweight champion will be looking for vindication. Rest assured, the fight is going to be an absolute barn-burner.

