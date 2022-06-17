Watch: Mike Tyson dresses as a bee and dances to announce his appearance in the Jimmy Kimmel show

Mike Tyson recently posted a strange video of him dressed like a Bee on his Instagram. The former World Heavyweight Champion announced his appearance later that day on the Jimmy Kimmell Show with the post.

In the bizarre video, Mike Tyson is seen singing and dancing whilst in a bee costume. Tyson recites that he is feeling beautiful.

Watch the video here:

Tyson was dressed up as a bee as part of a spelling bee skit on the show. The show included guests Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin. During the show, Tyson seemed to be in good spirits singing and dancing in the costume as well as with Jimmy Kimmel.

In a recurring segment on the show, Kimmel hosts the winner of the scripts national spelling bee. Mike Tyson and comedian Guillermo Rodrigues would pronounce words in a hard-to-understand tone. Kimmel and a 14-year-old would then try to spell the words.

Mike Tyson was very complimentary about Jake Paul on the show

After the segment, Tyson had a normal interview segment with Kimmel. The pair discussed his Cannabis brand, Tyson's drug history, and Jake Paul. Tyson was willing to entertain a fight with ‘The Problem Child’

Tyson Said :

“That could be very interesting. He is skilled enough (to make it something I want to do) because he is wining. Even if he is fighting guys that you don’t believe are good enough fighters, they should beat him. But they can't. He is beating people that he really should not be beating."

He added:

"You have got to give him that credit and he is doing good. He is doing so much good for boxing. This guy has 70 million people following him each time he fights. Some of the champions in the world don’t even have that. What he is doing for boxing is sensational , no one should be hating on that. They should fight him.”

Watch the full interview here:

Tyson recently fought in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr.. The boxing Hall-Of-Famer is clearly willing to take part in exhibition fights and a potential fight with Jake Paul could happen.

Tyson has appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show multiple times in the past, in 2014 and 2015. Tyson has also appeared on Kimmel's podcast.

