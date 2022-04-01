"I took the responsibility"- Mike Tyson gets candid about his cannabis business

Mike Tyson has opened up about his cannabis business, suggesting that he never thought he'd enter the realm.

'Iron Mike' launched his own cannabis company, 'Tyson 2.0', last year and his venture has been a great success ever since.

The company offers a wide variety of cannabis flowers, edibles, pre-rolls, and more. During a recent episode of his Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, the former Heavyweight Champion was asked to comment on whether he saw himself becoming a cannabis mogul one day:

"I had never, never in a million years thought this would happen but I did one thing, I took the responsibility of taking the role of the face of this stuff."

Watch the full episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast below:

Ever since its launch, Tyson 2.0 has become one of the leading cannabis brands in the United States. While credit for its success can be given to Tyson's popularity, the quality of the products has also played a major role in the success of the brand.

Will Mike Tyson return to the boxing ring again?

The former Heavyweight Champion has been absent from the boxing ring for a while now. Despite officially retiring after his fight with Kevin McBride in 2005, Tyson returned in 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

Since the fight, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his return to the boxing ring. Interestingly, Tyson was also rumored to be fighting either Logan or Jake Paul. However, it looks like 'Iron Mike' is done with the sport of boxing for good.

While talking about a potential return to the ring on the Full Send Podcast in January, Tyson said:

"Guys want to fight me for 100 million bucks. I don't think I'll ever do stuff like that anymore. I wanted to do it the first time just for fun, just to have fun and then some people took it to another level and made it financial and then the fun went out of it."

Watch Tyson on the Full Send Podcast in the video below:

In November 1986, Tyson became the youngest-ever Heavyweight Champion in boxing when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in the second round of their title fight. He was just 20 years old.

