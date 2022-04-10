“I went Mike Tyson on him”- 60-year-old man recalls beating down his home intruders

Mike Tyson has always been a legend of combat sports, earning himself the moniker of ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’. The heavyweight stalwart recently inspired a 60-year-old man to tackle home intruders.

As reported by The Acron, Sal Mercado, an Californian insurance salesman, was on his way home from grocery shopping when he came across a suspicious SUV parked on the road outside his home.

Watch news coverage of the incident below:

Sal Mercado later found two more men inside his home, who were in touch with a man sitting in a car via radio communication. As Mercado approached his door, he encountered one of the two intruders. The 60-year-old reportedly knocked down the first intruder in his front yard. The robber then escaped by getting in the car.

Meanwhile, the second burglar couldn’t flee as Mercado beat him down. Despite being unaware of the intruder’s weaponry possessions, the insurance salesman began fighting and became successful. Daily Wire later revealed that Mercado explained the experience and said:

“I went Mike Tyson on him.”

The second burglar was identified as Alexis Provoste Aranguiz, who stole electronics and jewelry from the house. Although no one was seriously injured, there’s no denying that Sal Mercado did a heroic job and channeled his inner Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson is still encouraging the mainstream audience

Often regarded as the biggest superstar of his generation in heavyweight boxing, Tyson still boasts an impressive aura at the age of 55.

Tyson returned to action at the age of 54 for an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. It put the spotlight on ‘Iron’ Mike once again.

From Logan Paul to Evander Holyfield and Shannon Briggs, multiple fighters have shown interest in matching themselves against Tyson in the ring. Nevertheless, none of those plans have come to fruition as 'Iron' Mike doesn’t look likely to step through the ropes anytime soon.

