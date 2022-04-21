Mike Tyson tells Joe Rogan why he believes modern-day bare-knuckle boxing is "useless"

Mike Tyson isn't a fan of modern-day bare-knuckle boxing and is disappointed to see it find its way back to popularity. 'Iron Mike' feels bare-knuckle boxers have short careers because of the injuries they suffer in the process of causing and sustaining damage during fights.

The former Heavyweight World Champion claimed bare-knuckle boxers risk breaking their hands due to a lack of ample protective gear. 'Kid Dynamite' explained that they often end up with gruesome and career-threatening injuries because punches aren't meant to connect bone to bone.

He also pointed out that in the early days of bare-knuckle boxing, rounds would only end upon fighters getting knocked down. It caused severe damage to the fighters as the rounds wouldn't end until someone got seriously hurt. That led to the practice being replaced by the Marquess of Queensberry Rules, which allowed three-minute rounds followed by a minute-long break.

The Marquess of Queensbury Rules are unanimously followed in all boxing and bare-knuckle fights in the present era. During a recent conversation with Joe Rogan on the Hotboxin' podcast, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' said:

"I think it's [bare-knuckle boxing is] useless because it won't last long, because your hands will break all the time. You got to keep your hands wrapped in tape because if you fight without tape, it's going to break. That's why they stopped bare-knuckle because the rounds ended when you dropped, when you got dropped, that was the end of the round so that's why you see a guy, he went 50 rounds because he got dropped 50 times or something, you know, but that was the end of the round in bare knuckle fighting until the Marquess of Queensberry [rules] that made three-minute rounds and one minute rest."

Dillian Whyte dares Tyson Fury's father to fight his dad in a bare-knuckle boxing match

British boxer Dillian Whyte recently took to social media to challenge Tyson Fury's father John to a bare-knuckle boxing match with his father. During a face-off ahead of Fury and Whyte's upcoming fight on April 23, John Fury got involved in a heated verbal exchange with the team members of his son's opponent.

Although Tyson Fury managed to bring the situation under control, Whyte put John Fury on blast for his unruly behavior. Whyte even challenged him to fight his father in a bare-knuckle boxing match and claimed that his father would "bash him in."

