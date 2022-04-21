"Very scary" - Mike Tyson talks to Joe Rogan about how it felt to return to the ring 

Mike Tyson spoke about his previous fight in his latest podcast with Joe Rogan. 'Iron' Mike fought Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020 amid the pandemic. Promoters billed the fight as the 'Lockdown Knockdown'.

During his latest podcast episode, Joe Rogan asked Tyson what it felt like to return to the ring after so many years. Tyson replied saying:

"Very scary, and very apprehensive a little but I just know what I'm doing. But this happened, it was pretty weird, it went faster than I thought It would go, you know. I was really nervous, before I was calm in the ring but I was actually nervous."

'The Baddest Man on The Planet' returned to the ring after 15 years. His last fight was against Kevin Martin McBride back in 2005. Even after 15 years away from the ring, at 54-years-old, he still looked sharper and more dangerous than many active fighters.

Joe Rogan's follow-up question to Tyson was obvious, as he asked 'Iron' Mike if he wanted to do it again. Tyson replied by saying that there were two voices in his head. One voice told him it was fun to be back again, whereas the other voice asked him why he was doing this.

Watch the interview below:

Mike Tyson talks about aliens and UFO's with Joe Rogan

In the same interview, one of the first topics the pair discussed was whether aliens existed. Rogan has always been fascinated by the existence of aliens and UFO's and has spoken about them on countless occasions on his podcast. Mike Tyson gave his views on the topic:

"I don't believe the universe just chose us to be the only ones. Look at these guys they're so special they're gonna be the only ones in existence and nobody in trillions of miles away is gonna be existing but them."

Watch the interview below:

Tyson is currently not in talks for a fight. 'Iron' Mike has revealed that his family does not want him to fight anymore, which is why he has decided not to pursue another fight. However, there have been a lot of rumors this past year of fights against the likes of Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield. It will be interesting to see what Tyson decides to do.

Edited by Allan Mathew