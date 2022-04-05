Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte: Three judges announced from Italy, Canada and Mexico 

No British judges will be present at the upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte on April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London. The bout will be Fury's homecoming in the UK after five straight appearances on American soil.

While Fury vs. Whyte is being seen as an epic All-English collision, ‘The Gypsy King’ didn’t want a British judge onboard. This came on the back off Josh Taylor’s controversial decision win over Jack Catterall for the undisputed 140 lbs title.

Fury slammed the judging system and tagged it a 'diagrace' in an interaction with BT Sport.

"I think the judging these days is a disgrace,"

The undefeated champion appears to be seeking a fair outcome in the scrap against Dillian Whyte. As a result, three judges – Guido Cavalleri of Italy, Robert Tapper of Canada and Mexico’s Juan Carlos Pelayo – have been officially assigned to examine the heavyweight title clash.

Additionally, Liverpool’s Mark Lyson will be the referee for the bout, which will be his maiden stint in a Heavyweight World Championship matchup.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte officials:



After knocking out Deontay Wilder twice in a row, Tyson Fury will see himself go up against another knockout artist in Whyte. 'The Body Snatcher' is undoubtedly one of the scariest punchers in the division at the moment. Nevertheless, he will remain an underdog unless he offers something miraculous in the ring.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: How to watch the fight live?

The high-voltage British showdown between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will be available on BT Sport in the UK and Ireland. Bob Arum has previously told Boxing Scene that Fury vs. Whyte will be accessible on ESPN+ in the USA. However, the pay-per-view price for the US audience is yet to be revealed.

BT Sport has set the pay-per-view price at £24.95 for the European audience. Although Dillian Whyte isn’t really promoting the bout from his side, it is safe to say that Tyson Fury alone has garnered legitimate attention from the entire world for his second WBC world title defense.

