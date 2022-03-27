"Just sort of f**king with people"- Eddie Hearn comments on the mind games from Dillian Whyte ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has commented on the mind games from Dillian Whyte and his team ahead of the Tyson Fury bout.

There has been a lot of animosity between 'The Gypsy King' and Dillian Whyte over the years, and as the two are set to meet inside the boxing ring in less than a month, that isn't expected to change anytime soon. Both Fury and Whyte have talked trash to get inside each other's heads.

While there aren't many people that can overpower 'The Gypsy King' when it comes to mind games, Dillian Whyte looks to have done that, and it should be a cause for concern, as per Eddie Hearn. In a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans, the boxing promoter suggested that team Fury looks confused at the moment. He said:

"It's interesting to see sort of the power being taken away from the A-side, really. I mean, Tyson is the A-side but sort of f**king with people excuse my language. You know and I think they've [team Whyte] done that very, very well. I think the whole team Fury are just confused, all over the place."

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview with Pro Boxing Fans below:

Eddie Hearn suggested Dillian Whyte will "dog" Tyson Fury

'The Gypsy King' walks into the fight with Dillian Whyte as a massive favorite. However, Eddie Hearn believes 'The Body Snatcher' will give Fury a tough night out.

During an interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn suggested that Tyson Fury is not an explosive puncher and does not possess enough power to knock out Dillian Whyte. Moreover, Hearn believes that if the fight goes on into the later rounds, Whyte will "dog him all night."

"He's [Fury] never been an explosive puncher but he stopped Deontay Wilder more with pressure and work rate, but I don't think he's a one punch knockout specialist. That's what I'm talking about and I feel that Dillian Whyte is. So, I don't see, I see that fight going late. I don't see Tyson Fury winning that fight early by stoppage and if it goes late, I favour Dillian Whyte because he's gonna dog him all night."

Watch Hearn's full interview with iFL TV below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari