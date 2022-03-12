"He's gonna dog him"- Eddie Hearn suggests Dillian Whyte will trouble Tyson Fury if the fight goes to later rounds

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that Dillian Whyte will give Tyson Fury a tough outing, especially if the fight goes into the later rounds.

'The Gypsy King' and Dillian Whyte are set to square off inside the boxing ring on April 23rd. Going into the fight, Fury is a massive favorite going into his second title defense. However, Eddie Hearn has offered a rather interesting take on the subject.

According to the boxing promoter, Tyson Fury does not possess enough power to to knock out Dillian Whyte. During a recent interview with iFL TV, he suggested that if the fight goes on to the later rounds, 'The Body Snatcher' will most likely be the one to get his hands raised.

"He's [Fury] never been an explosive puncher but he stopped Deontay Wilder more with pressure and work rate but I don't think he's a one punch knockout specialist. That's what I'm talking about and I feel that Dillian Whyte is. So, I don't see, I see that fight going late. I don't see Tyson Fury winning that fight early by stoppage and if it goes late, I favour Dillian Whyte because he's gonna dog him all night," said Eddie Hearn.

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview with iFL TV below:

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are former sparring partners

'The Gypsy King' and Dillian Whyte have had quite the relationship over the years. The duo used to train and spar together back in the day. However, they had a major fallout and are now bitter enemies.

Ahead of their highly anticipated matchup, Fury has recalled sparring against his upcoming opponent. During a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, the Heavyweight Champion suggested that he "used him as a punching bag."

'The Gypsy King' further claimed that there were times when Dillian Whyte failed to defend himself during the sessions. He said:

"I've sparred Dillian Whyte many, many times and every single time I've used him as a punching bag. There were times where he couldn't defend himself, there were times we had to stop the sparring."

Watch Fury's interview with BT Sport Boxing below:

Edited by David Andrew